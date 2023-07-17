The French National Assembly has on the 11 July 2023, voted for the recognition of confidentiality of documents/exchanges and advice provided by in-house counsel ('juristes d'entreprises').

The amendment was introduced under 58-1- loi n° 71-1130 du 31 Décembre 1971 and it recognises the principle of confidentiality in rem of documents/exchanges from in-house counsel ('juristes d'entreprises'). The new legal provision provides as follows "les consultations juridiques rédigées par un juriste d'entreprise, ou, à sa demande et sous son contrôle, par un membre de son équipe placé sous son autorité, au profit de son employeur sont confidentielles."

DOUBLE CONDITIONS TO BE SATISFIED

For confidentiality to apply to such documents/exchanges ('consultations juridiques'), there are two conditions that ought to be established:

The inhouse Counsel or any member of his team should hold a Master of Laws, its French equivalent or an international qualification ("Le juriste d'entreprise ou le membre de son équipe placé sous son autorité doit être titulaire d'un master en droit ou d'un diplôme francais équivalent ou étranger")

A continuous professional development on ethics ("Le juriste d'entreprise justifie du suivi de formations initiale et continue en déontologie").

Additionally the law provides that « ces consultations sont destinées exclusivement au représentant légal, à son délégataire, à tout autre organe de direction, d'administration ou de surveillance de l'entreprise qui emploie le juriste, ou toute entité contrôlant l'un de ces organes ».

It is also a pre-requisite that the documents/ exchanges (consultations) must be labelled "confidentiel - consultation juridique juriste d'entreprise" and ought to be readily identifiable within the records of the company and depending on the circumstances, in the records of other companies within a group of companies which has been the recipient of the said exchanges.

In the event of a breach of this new legal provision falsely/fraudulently labelling a file with "confidentiel - consultation juridique - juriste d'entreprise" would upon conviction entail a period of 3 years imprisonment and a fine of Euros 45,000.

CRIMINAL AND TAXATION MATTERS NOT COVERED

The law as it stands does not extend to cover advice on matters of criminal law and taxation but only covers documents/exchanges "dans le cadre d'une procédure ou d'un litige en matière civile, commerciale ou administrative". As such, documents/exchanges cannot be seized and be ordered for surrender to a third party, including a relevant French or international administrative authority.

CHALLENGE AND WAIVER OF CONFIDENTIALITY

This remains possible by way of a "saisi en référé par voie d'assignation, dans un délai de quinze jours suivant la mise en Suvre de ladite mesure, aux fins de contestation de la confidentialité alléguée de certains documents."

The law provides as follows "le juge saisi, enjoint alors à l'entreprise qui emploie le juriste d'entreprise de mettre à sa disposition l'ensemble des documents dont elle allègue la confidentialité. Il peut en prendre connaissance seul ou avec l'assistance d'un expert qu'il désigne. Après avoir entendu le requérant et l'entreprise qui emploie le juriste d'entreprise, le juge statue sur la contestation et, le cas échéant, sur la demande de levée de la confidentialité. Le juge peut adapter la motivation de sa décision et les modalités de publicité de celle-ci aux nécessités de la protection de la confidentialité. S'il est fait droit aux demandes, les documents sont produits à la procédure en cours dans les conditions qui lui sont applicables. À défaut, ils sont restitués sans délai à l'entreprise qui emploie le juriste d'entreprise".

It follows that the Company can waive confidentiality on the documents/exchanges.

Further guidance is expected on how the Company should deal with the integrity of documents/exchanges pending a court decision.

AUTHOR'S COMMENTS:

It is often thought that such exchanges and documents between an inhouse counsel and his employer (the company for which he works) carry implied confidentiality protection but that is not the case, and certainly not in Mauritius. As our law stands presently, it does not cater for confidentiality of documents and exchanges between inhouse counsel and the company for which they work. Exchanges between Counsel and his client is protected under the Code of Ethics For Barristers (General Notice 1702 of 1997) but the protection is not extended to cover exchanges between an employee (the inhouse counsel) and his employer.

