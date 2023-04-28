"France: Mergers & Acquisitions," appeared in The Legal 500: Mergers & Acquisitions, published by Legalease Ltd. Any opinions in this article are not those of Winston & Strawn or its clients. The opinions in this article are the authors' opinions only.

Winston & Strawn Paris Partners Sara Susnjar, Annie Maudouit, and Jérôme Herbet contributed to the latest edition of the French chapter of The Legal 500: Mergers & Acquisitions. The chapter provides information about market sectors, regulatory authorities, due diligence, deal protection, public disclosure, governing law, director duties, and key factors influencing M&A activity over the next two years in France.

Read Winston's Q&A on the overview of M&A laws and regulations applicable in France.

