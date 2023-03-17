2023 is set to be a year of continued economic disruption for private equity. As with all industries across Europe, GPs look set to grapple with a series of immediate macroeconomic headwinds, all the while striving to find growth opportunities in a muted market.

IPEM's fifth annual Private Equity survey acts as a litmus test for the industry; focusing on the overall mood of European fund managers whilst assessing the external threats, the challenges to the fundraising environment, and the strategies being adopted by GPs to generate success externally and internally – for both portfolio companies and firms alike.

For the first time, we also take a deep dive into the critical area of ESG – with a particular focus on 'climate action'; analysing the progress made in the industry to date and the plans in progress to deliver positive change. See the key findings from the report below:

self

As IPEM's principle Knowledge Partner, AlixPartners' Catherine Sherwin, France Country Leader and Partner & Managing Director, took to the mainstage at the event, alongside IPEM CEO, Antoine Colson, and other senior PE member associations, to discuss the findings from our report - highlighting the optimism felt by the industry amidst economic uncertainty.

self

For access to the full report, or to discuss any of the findings in more detail, please get in touch.

The high level of conviction of GPs towards their portfolio firms' CEOs is remarkable. What does it mean you think? I think you can boil it down to one word here – trust. We've seen some extraordinary times over the past few years, the pandemic almost acted as a blueprint on how to be prepared in extraordinary times. GPs have learned from these experiences and have seen how Portco leaders have reacted to these changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.