Christopher Theris, associé au sein de la pratique corporate du bureau de Paris, présente dans cette vidéo les tendances clefs du marché M&A identifiées par le rapport Global M&A Outlook 2022: FOMO overcomes FOGO.

Christopher Theris, corporate partner from the Paris office, introduces in this video the main trends of the M&A market identified by the report Global M&A Outlook 2022: FOMO overcomes FOGO.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.