POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from France

Succession Planning For Owner Managed Businesses Trowers & Hamlins In a year of new challenges, exiting a business arguably remains one of the biggest challenges for business owners.

The Carlyle Case: What Can Be Learnt From A Billion Dollar Fund Collapse Ogier The collapse of the billion dollar Carlyle Capital Corporation Guernsey-based fund in 2008 led to litigation spanning a decade.

New ESG Due Diligence And Reporting Obligations Baer & Karrer As of January 1, 2022, the indirect counterproposal to the Responsible Business Initiative has been introduced in the Swiss Code of Obligations and a new criminal provision...

Business And Human Rights – EU's Proposed Mandatory Human Rights And Environmental Due Diligence Law Faces Further Delay Mayer Brown The European Commission has indefinitely postponed its much-anticipated directive on human rights and environmental due diligence (HREDD) – more than 150 days after it was first expected to be published.

Judgment By The Court Of Appeal On The Lifting Of The Corporate Veil Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal On the 1st of December 2021, the Court of Appeal (the "COA") delivered a judgment confirming a decision of First Hall Civil Court ("CC") given on the 30th of September 2016...