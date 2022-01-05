On 10 December 2021, EPISO 5, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners, was acquired through an OPPCI the real estate company SCI Liberté from two French institutional investors. SCI Liberté owns a real estate complex located in Charenton-le-Pont (94) known as "Campus Liberté 2", made up of six office buildings for a total area of circa 46 000 sqm, rented to Natixis and including various facilities such as fitness premises, auditoriums, a training space, a tennis court and restauration areas. In the context of this share deal, SCI Liberté entered into a loan agreement with the banks DZ HYP AG and SMBC BANK EU AG for the purposes of, amongst others, refinancing its existing indebtedness toward the sellers.

Gowling WLG (Danhoé Reddy-Girard, partner; Wendy Au, associate) advised SCI Liberté on this financing.

The following law firms also participated to this transaction:

Linklaters (Francoise Maigrot, partner; Saadoun Alioua, Camille Lapeyre Sabatie de Chavardes, associates) for the purchaser on the acquisition aspects;

The following notarial firms were involved:

Cheuvreux (Marie-Anne Le Floch, notary partner ; Vincent Passerat) for SCI Liberté as borrower and for the purchaser;

