ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from France

Family Investment Companies – The Future? Wrigleys Solicitors We explore Family Investment Companies and whether they could be right for you.

Financial Services Regulators Are Taking On Diversity And Inclusion Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP n July 2021, the FCA, Prudential Regulation Authority and the Bank of England published a collective discussion paper titled "Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector – working together to drive change".

Dangerous And Defective External Walls – Update 3 Winckworth Sherwood In this update we will be focusing on how to pursue such claims against third party defendants.

Notaries: Are Simple Certifications A Thing Anymore? Appleby Notaries are primarily concerned with the authentication and certification of signatures, authority and capacity relating to documents for use overseas. For centuries, notarial acts have been recognised and accepted at home and abroad.

Registration Of Overseas Entities Withers LLP The publication of the ‘Pandora Papers' has led to an increased focus on the transparency of the ownership of land in the UK and calls for the ‘Registration of Overseas Entities Bill'...