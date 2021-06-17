In December 2020, 2MX Organic, the second special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to be registered, launched, and listed in France on Euronext Paris, announced the success of its EUR 300 million offering addressed to qualified investors in France and abroad, almost five years after the listing of the first French SPAC Mediawan. While only three European SPAC IPOs have been completed on European stock exchanges in 2020 (out of a total of eight Europe-based SPACs), trends seems to be changing in 2021.

This article was originally published in M&A Review.

