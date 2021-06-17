France:
French SPAC: The Keys To Building European Champions
17 June 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
In December 2020, 2MX Organic, the second special purpose
acquisition company (SPAC) to be registered, launched, and listed
in France on Euronext Paris, announced the success of its EUR 300
million offering addressed to qualified investors in France and
abroad, almost five years after the listing of the first French
SPAC Mediawan. While only three European SPAC IPOs have been
completed on European stock exchanges in 2020 (out of a total of
eight Europe-based SPACs), trends seems to be changing in 2021.
