ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from France

Is A Cease And Desist Letter Enforceable? Common Issues And Best Practices Dennemeyer Group The path to stopping infringement of your Intellectual Property (IP) rights begins with two key questions: "Should I send a cease and desist letter?" and "Is a cease and desist letter enforceable?"...

Case Analysis: Combe International v Dr Wolff Dehns This appeal focused on two commonly used defences to a claim of trade mark infringement: adding of the company name, and acquiescence. In the case of the former...

CJEU Finds That Amazon May Be Liable For Infringing Third Party Ads Marks & Clerk In a highly anticipated decision dated 22 December in relation to the advertisement of fake Christian Louboutin shoes by third party vendors on Amazon, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU)...

New E-Commerce Regulation Published Esin Attorney Partnership The amendments to the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce ("Law") that was adopted on 1 July 2022 will enter into force on 1 January 2023. As part of these amendments...

The Intellectual Property And Related Rights (Amendment) Law Of 2022 Chrysostomides Advocates & Legal Consultants The Intellectual Property and Related Rights (Amendment) Law of 2022, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus on 7 October 2022, aims to harmonise the Cyprus...