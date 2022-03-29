ARTICLE

France: Educapital Advised On Investment In Invivox

Founded in 2016 by Julien Delpech and Patxi Hospital, with Richard Rohou and Fabrice Paublant, Invivox is a French SaaS-enabled marketplace which connects healthcare professionals in demand for online learning with all training providers.

To support its growth, Invivox has completed a €7 million series A round led by Edtech fund Educapital, MACSF group, and long-standing investors Bpifrance and ISAI.

Gowling WLG France advised Educapital with M&A and private equity partner Barbara Jouffa, and associate Géraldine Gonzalvez.

Employment law (Gaëlle le Breton, partner, Albert Lam, associate), Commercial contracts (Philippe Rousseau, partner, Agathe Jouin, associate), and IP departments (Céline Bey, partner, Clémence Lapôtre, senior associate, and Inès Seddiki, associate) were involved in the due diligence work.

Bpifrance was advised by Degroux Brugère, with partner Jérémie Swiecznik.

Invivox was advised by Altaïr, with partner Sébastien Péronne.

