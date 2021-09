ARTICLE

Luxembourg Companies To Hold Virtual Meetings Until 31 December 2021 Ogier A new law was published on 30 June 2021 (the Law); this aims to maintain flexible corporate governance measures until 31 December 2021...

10 Changes Transforming Luxembourg's Securitisation Market Ocorian Luxembourg is enhancing its appeal as a destination for securitisation transactions by amending its highly successful 2004 Securitisation Law. Head of Capital Markets - Luxembourg, Sandra Bur summarises 10 of the key changes.

3 Minutes On Confidentiality Agreements Or NDAs (Video) Arendt & Medernach Confidentiality agreements, also called non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), are instruments for communicating information to a certain party while prohibiting them from revealing it to anyone else.

CSSF Teleworking Circular 21/769 ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 9 April 2021 the CSSF published a new Circular 21/769 on "Governance and security requirements for supervised entities to perform tasks or activities through Telework" ("Telework Circular").

GBCI 2021: Focus On Incorporation Complexity TMF Group BV Incorporation is the first step when expanding business into a new jurisdiction. It is a process which varies significantly across the globe, in terms of both complexity and the time taken.