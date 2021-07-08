France:
L'accord De Performance Collective : Un Outil D'adaptation Des Entreprises Face À La Crise Sanitaire?
08 July 2021
Soulier Avocats
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Le Guide Juridique 2021 édité par La Tribune de
Lyon propose des réponses précises et
pragmatiques aux questions concrètes que se posent les chefs
d'entreprise.
Fabien Pomart a participé à
la rédaction de ce Guide en rédigeant un article
intitulé « L'accord de performance
collective : un aoutil d'adaptation des entreprises face
à la crise sanitaire? »1
Footnote
1. Une version plus détaillée de cet
article est disponible sur notre Blog : Covid-19 : Optimiser la gestion sur le long terme
de la crise grâce à l'accord de performance
collective
Pour lire en Anglais, veuillez cliquer ici.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from France
New UK Climate Disclosure Rules
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued consultation papers (please see here and here) introducing new mandatory climate-linked disclosure requirements.
Do I Need A Shareholders' Agreement?
RFB Legal
Attila Hunter of our Corporate and Commercial department sets out the reasons why shareholders in a business should consider putting a shareholder's agreement in place and how it may help the running of the business.