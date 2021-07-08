Le Guide Juridique 2021 édité par La Tribune de Lyon propose des réponses précises et pragmatiques aux questions concrètes que se posent les chefs d'entreprise.

Fabien Pomart a participé à la rédaction de ce Guide en rédigeant un article intitulé «  L'accord de performance collective : un aoutil d'adaptation des entreprises face à la crise sanitaire?  »1

Footnote

1. Une version plus détaillée de cet article est disponible sur notre Blog : Covid-19 : Optimiser la gestion sur le long terme de la crise grâce à l'accord de performance collective

Pour lire en Anglais, veuillez cliquer ici.

