France:
French Podcast Series—The Employment Of Ukrainian Workers In France
21 December 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this French-language podcast, Pascale Ernst and Marie Paulin
from Ogletree Deakins' Paris office answer questions regarding
how to recruit Ukrainian refugees in France. Marie and Pascale
discuss under which legal framework companies may employ Ukrainian
refugees and what type of employment contract French law requires
employer to use in these circumstances.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
