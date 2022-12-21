In this French-language podcast, Pascale Ernst and Marie Paulin from Ogletree Deakins' Paris office answer questions regarding how to recruit Ukrainian refugees in France. Marie and Pascale discuss under which legal framework companies may employ Ukrainian refugees and what type of employment contract French law requires employer to use in these circumstances.

1263422.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.