ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from France

The ACAS Code And Guidance – Important Things To Know Wrigleys Solicitors What are the differences between the ACAS Code of Practice and ACAS guidance on disciplinary and grievance procedures?

How Should Employers React To The UK Government's Recent Announcements Around Menopause? Littler Mendelson Menopause affects 51% of the population and women of menopausal age are the fastest growing group in the workforce. The UK government's legislative approach to supporting women...

Statutory Minimum Holiday Pay Cannot Be Pro-Rated For Part-Year Staff Wrigleys Solicitors Supreme Court: all workers are due 5.6 weeks' paid annual leave no matter how many weeks they work

Horseplay At Work – Understanding Employer Liability Lee & Thompson ‘Vicarious liability' is a principle which means that an employer may be responsible for the actions of their employees during the course of their employment.

Pressure On HMRC Means More Scrutiny Of Directors Suspected Of Furlough Fraud Gatehouse Chambers After a busy summer news cycle dominated by predictions of recession and soaring energy prices, employers might be tempted to think that talk of the Covid furlough scheme scandal is a thing of the past.