POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from France

CMA Announces Investigation Into Unilever's Green Claims Herbert Smith Freehills On 12 December 2023 the CMA announced that it is investigating green claims made by Unilever for some of its household products which include certain cleaning products and toiletries.

What Rights Do Consumers Have? Higgs LLP The Consumer Rights Act 2015 ("CRA") is the key legislation for consumer protection. The Consumer Rights Act came into force on 1 October 2015 and aimed to consolidate consumer protection legislation...

Luxury Brands: How To Do Fashion Collaborations Without A Reputational Backlash WTW Collaborations with mass market fashion can help luxury brands entice the high end consumers of tomorrow. But they also run the risk of diluting the brand and damaging its reputation.

Greenwashing – CMA Consults On Compliance Advice For Green Heating And Insulation Products Herbert Smith Freehills On 13 December 2023 the CMA published a consultation on its draft consumer law compliance advice for businesses that are marketing green heating and insulation products to consumers.

Webinar: To Err Is No Longer Human: How Liability Law Is Adapting To Technological Advances William Fry As the landscape of product liability and AI legislation is set to undergo a makeover so that it can keep up with the ever-evolving world of emerging technology, learn from legal specialists and members of the European Commission and Parliament about the changes these proposed reforms seek to bring about and how they will be significant for customers and producers or importers of products in the EU.