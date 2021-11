ARTICLE

Précision non négligeable, le nouvel article L224-25-15 prévoit qu'un manquement du professionnel à ses obligations en matière de protection des données personnelles lui incombant en vertu du règlement (UE) 2016/679 du 27 avril 2016 (« RGPD ») et de la loi n°78-17 du 6 janvier 1978 relative à l'informatique, aux fichiers et aux libertés entraînant le non-respect d'un ou plusieurs des critères de conformité détaillés aux nouveaux articles précédents L224-25-13 et L224-25-14 est assimilé à un défaut de conformité.

