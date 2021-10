ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from France

"Don't Panic." - Why Is This A Signal To Stockpile And How Can Retailers Control The Consequences? AlixPartners Panic buying has a rich history. In the early 1960s the Cuban missile crisis resulted in a rush on stores and in particular tinned goods.

New Powers Of The Office Of Competition And Consumer Protection Authority Of Poland ADMD EU Regulation 2017/2394 of the European Parliament and of the EU Council regulation of December 12, 2017, on cooperation between national authorities responsible for the enforcement of consumer protection...

Hearing Of Google's Appeal Against European Commission Android Decision Commences Preiskel & Co On 27 September, the week-long EU General Court hearings began in order to hear Google's appeal against the European Commission's 2018 decision which found that Google had abused...

New "Two-Click Cancellation" Button – German Exceptionalism For Subscription Terminations Morrison & Foerster LLP As part of the new Fair Consumer Contracts Act, Germany will soon require specific cancellation/termination mechanisms for consumer subscriptions.

Abritel Dans Le Viseur De La DGCCRF Pour Avoir Négligé Des Escroqueries Haas Avocats Après avoir reçu de nombreux signalements de consommateurs au sujet d'une possible escroquerie réalisée via Abritel, la DGCCRF a assigné la plateforme française de location d'hébergements ...