Didier Poracchia, consultant, Quentin Mette, counsel et Gaspard-Etienne Bats, collaborateur reviennent dans cet article de la RTDF sur la Décision n° 2022-1029 QPC du 9 décembre 2022 et la procédure d'exclusion prévue par les statuts d'une SAS.

La Constitutionnalité Des Dispositions Légales Encadrant Les Clauses Statutaires De Cession Forcée De Sas – Revue Trimestrielle De Droit Financier, 2023/1

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.