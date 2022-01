ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from France

Human Rights Under Attack Russell-Cooke Solicitors The Government is enthusiastically pushing ahead with three substantial legal reforms which, in different ways, are likely to significantly increase the power of the state at the expense of its citizens.

Central Bank Of Ireland Notice Of Intention Re PCF Roles Matheson On 22 September 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland published a notice of intention in relation to amendments to the list of pre-approval controlled functions.

Business And Human Rights – The Netherlands To Introduce Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Legislation Mayer Brown On 6 December 2021, the Netherlands became the latest European government to announce plans to introduce mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence (HREDD)...

Nine Lessons From The NatWest Money Laundering Case BCL Solicitors LLP If NatWest, one of the UK's ‘big four' banks, finds it hard to comply with money laundering laws, what hope is there for the rest of us?

Quick Reference Guide: UK National Security And Investment Act 2021 Mayer Brown The UK National Security and Investment Act 2021 (the "Act") entered into force on 4 January 2022: The Act enables the UK Government to screen, block and potentially unwind transactions giving rise...