The second session of the Compliance Task Force created by the European American Chamber of Commerce Auvergne Rhone-Alps (EACC) in partnership with Soulier Avocats will be held on June 8, 2023.

Economic crime is a concern for all businesses, regardless of their size, nationality and business sector. The risks are real and the sanctions, including criminal ones, are increasingly severe.

This session will focus on exchanges and cross perspectives on the fight against economic and financial offences (corruption, fraud, money laundering, etc.), applicable sanctions and negotiated plea agreements in the United States and France.

Aymeric Dumoulin, Esq., Member of New York Bar, specialized in compliance and internal investigations, trade controls, US/EU sanctions, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, will share his expertise and his comparative analysis between France and the United States. He will address the subject in a concrete manner, notably through the implementation of internal investigations and negotiated plea agreements.

This session will be led by our Counsel Claire Filliatre, Esq., Member of the Compliance Committee of the Lyon Bar and Chair of the "Private Business Ethics" sub-committee of the Compliance Committee.

It will take place on June 8 from 6:00 pm in the Lyon office of Willis Towers Watson (WTW).

Registration for this session is available via the following link: Registration page for the second session of the EACC Compliance Task Force.

You are interested in compliance-related issues? You would like to know more about the compliance measures and systems that must be implemented under French law?

Visit our Compliance Information Center!

To read in French, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.