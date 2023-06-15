The French National Assembly has adopted legislation aimed at simplifying and harmonising the country's fragmented class actions framework. Subject to approval by the Senate, the bill will create a single and common procedural framework for class actions in place of the existing specific regimes for particular areas (including consumer disputes, environmental matters and personal data protection). It will also entend the range of entities that can initiate class actions and the scope of damages that can be claimed.

For more information on the new regime, see this article by Martin Le Touzé published on our firm's website.

