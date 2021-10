ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Partout en France et sur le web, le Cannabidiol (« CBD ») 1 connait un essor fleurissant depuis plus d'un an. Toutefois et bien qu'il existe une grande variété de produits à base de CBD la question de la commercialisation de la Fleur de chanvre/CBD (« Fleur de CBD ») reste floue.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Cannabis & Hemp from France

Recent Developments In The Law Of Unjust Enrichment - Paul Toms And Joseph Gourgey Quadrant Chambers Over the summer, two interesting judgments were handed down by the Court of Appeal concerning the law of unjust enrichment.

English High Court Clarifies Appropriate Causes Of Action In Data Claim Where Defendant Was A Victim Of Third-Party Cyber-Attack Proskauer Rose LLP In the recent and significant Warren v DSG Retail Ltd [2021] EWHC 2168 (QB) decision the High Court in England clarified the limited circumstances in which claims for breach of confidence, ...

STEP Report Reviews The Social And Economic Benefits Of Trusts RadcliffesLeBrasseur Trusts are often misunderstood in the UK with the perception that they are a tool to evade tax and that their use is limited to the highest echelons of society.

Record Fine Issued Under The GDPR By The Data Protection Commission Matheson On 2 September 2021, the Data Protection Commission ("DPC") issued a 266-page ruling in which it levied its largest fine since its establishment, and the second largest fine ever issued...

The New HGV Driver Visa Scheme In Context Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers With the UK government's recent announcement of a new post-Brexit visa scheme for HGV lorry drivers and poultry workers, the UK's current regime for temporary work visas has been brought under the spotlight.