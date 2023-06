ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from France

Fighting The Online Fakers Rouse The counterfeiting industry is growing, with Europol estimating that illegal counterfeit goods represents as much as 2.5% of world trade, or approximately $461 billion in total.

The MGA Reminds Licensees Of Their Upcoming Financial Submissions CSB Group The Malta Gaming Authority ("MGA") is reminding all licensees of the requirement to submit their Audited Financial Statements within six (6) months from the end of their financial year...

The Comparison Of Sports Joint Stock Companies To Be Established Under The Sports Club And Sports Federation Law No.7405 And Joint Stock Companies To Be Established Under The Turkish Commercial Law No. 6102 Kilinc Law & Consulting The Sports Clubs and Sports Federations Law No. 7405 (the "Sports Law"), published in the Official Gazette dated 26.04.2022, and entered into force respectively.

EU Commission Publishes The First List Of Very Large Platforms To Fall Under The EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) Stricter Regime Logan & Partners The European Commission has confirmed 19 online platforms and search engines identified as ‘very large online platforms' (VLOPs) and ‘very large online search engines' (VLOSEs) for the purposes...

New Regulation From ICTA On Social Network Providers Gun + Partners The definition of "Social Network Provider" was first introduced in the amendments made to the Law numbered 5651 on the Regulation of Internet Broadcasts and Prevention of Crimes...