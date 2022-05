ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from France

International Carriage Of Goods By Road And The Liability Of The Carrier Under CMR Kesikli Law Firm International carriage of goods by road is regulated mainly by the provisions of "Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road", abbreviated as CMR after the French title...

Autonomous Vessels And The Current International Legal Framework A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C Since the first discussions of the use of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) there are many debates and concerns on whether the current legal framework, namely the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention (LOSC),...

Arrest Of Ships Under Turkish Law Erdem & Erdem Law The general principles on maritime enforcement are set out in Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC") numbered 6102.

The Norwegian Saleform 2012 – An Overview Ince & Co The Norwegian Saleform 1993 is currently the most widely used and internationally recognised standard agreement for the sale and purchase of second hand tonnage (at least in the Western Hemisphere).

Early Redelivery Of Vessels: Repudiation And Its Consequences In The Current Market Clyde & Co The recent decision of the English High Court by Mr Justice Cooke in the case of the "AQUAFAITH" concerns the purported early redelivery of a vessel by Time Charterers to Owners.