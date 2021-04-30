ARTICLE

France: Infographic On The Key Figures Of The Audit Activities Of The French Anticorruption Agency Published In Its 2020 Annual Report

The French Anticorruption Agency (Agence Française Anticorruption, hereinafter "AFA") published its 2020 annual report in March 20211.

This provides the opportunity to review the key figures of its audit activities in one infographic, four years after its creation by the Law of December 9, 2016 on transparency, fight against corruption and modernization of economic life, known as the "Sapin II" Law.

While these figures help us identify a trend concerning the types of audits carried out and the entities concerned, the AFA could in the future extend these audits by deciding to subject more companies to the compliance scheme, as it seems to envisage in its latest guidelines2.

Key figures of the AFA's audit activities in 2020

Key figures of the AFA's audit activities since its creation in 2017

Download this infographic in PDF format

Footnotes

1 https://www.agence-francaise-anticorruption.gouv.fr/files/files/RA_AFA_2020_V2_WEB.pdf (available only in French on the date hereof)

2 Cf. our article entitled The French Anticorruption Agency publishes its new guidelines published on our Blog in February 2021

