On this episode of Our Curious Amalgam, Axinn managing partner Jeny Maier speaks with Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, the president of the Portuguese Competition Authority, about his agency's competition enforcement priorities.

Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world’s largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

On this episode of Our Curious Amalgam, Axinn managing partner Jeny Maier speaks with Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, the president of the Portuguese Competition Authority, about his agency's competition enforcement priorities.

But first, host Anora Wang discovers what's happening in France with Benoît Cœuré, the president of the French Competition Authority. Lastly, host Barry Nigro hears about what's going on in Poland with Martyna Derszniak-Noirjean, Director of the International Cooperation Office of the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.