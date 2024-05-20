Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world’s largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation.
On this episode of Our Curious Amalgam, Axinn managing partner Jeny Maier speaks with Nuno Cunha Rodrigues, the president of the Portuguese Competition Authority, about his agency's competition enforcement priorities.
But first, host Anora Wang discovers what's happening in
France with Benoît Cœuré, the president of the
French Competition Authority. Lastly, host Barry Nigro hears about
what's going on in Poland with Martyna Derszniak-Noirjean,
Director of the International Cooperation Office of the Polish
Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.
What's Happening With Competition Law In France, Portugal, And Poland? A Podcast Episode With Managing Partner Jeny Maier
