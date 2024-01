ARTICLE

Google v. Epic: Questions For Remedies And 'A Frontal Assault In The Justice System' Preiskel & Co The 11th December — the day that Google lost its first antitrust trial. Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, launched their litigation against the anticompetitive management of Google and Apple's App Stores in 2020.

Let's Talk Antitrust: UK Merger Control Reforms (Video) Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong A number of important changes to the UK merger control regime are proposed that parties doing deals in 2024 should know about. Senior leaders from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...

European Super League – EU's Highest Court Blows The Final Whistle In This Competition Law Saga Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The European Court of Justice ruled this morning that FIFA and UEFA's attempt to block the creation of the European Super League was contrary to EU law and an abuse of their dominant position.

Birleşme / Devralmalar Için Rekabet Kurumu'na Verilen Taahhütlere Uymamanın Yaptırımı Ve Denetleyici Uzman Standardı (Essilor/Luxxotica) ICR Economic Research Rekabet Kurumu'nun ("RK") gerek rekabet ihlali incelemeleri gerekse de birleşme/devralmaların kontrolüneyönelik aktivitesi her geçen yıl artıyor.

ECJ Restates The ABCs Of Resale Price Maintenance Ganado Advocates On 29 June 2023, in ‘Super Bock Bebidas,SA, AN, BQ v Autoridade da Concorrência', the European Court of Justice (‘‘ECJ'') reconfirmed that the mere inclusion of a resale price maintenance clause...