21 May 2024

You're Invited (In Cannes): "Breakfast Meet-Up On Sustainability & Advertising"

On June 18, 2024, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be hosting a "Breakfast Meet-Up on Sustainability & Advertising" in Cannes. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Mezzanine Lounge.
On June 18, 2024, the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance will be hosting a "Breakfast Meet-Up on Sustainability & Advertising" in Cannes. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Mezzanine Lounge at the Canopy by Hilton Cannes.

At the breakfast, representatives from Ad Net Zero, Green the Bid and Good Planet, the U.K. Advertising Standards Authority, the ARPP (Autoritė de Rėgulation Professionnelle de la Publicitė), the International Chamber of Commerce, and Google will provide brief updates about their sustainability initiatives. We'll also have plenty of time for networking and informal conversation about sustainability in the advertising industry.

You'll also have an opportunity to meet with members of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance from around the world, including Jose Arochi (Mexico), Virginie Liebermann (Luxembourg), Geraint Lloyd-Taylor (United Kingdom), and Hannah Taylor and Jeff Greenbaum (United States).

We hope to see you there!

