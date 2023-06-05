ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Inspection by 6 inspection teams of judicial control officers in the North Al Batinah Governorate, resulted in actions against 55 shops that were found to be violating the law, by offering for sale of adulterated goods, and non-compliance with recording the explanatory data on the commodity in addition to selling prohibited products. Their act resulted them to be charged for 36 violations for violating Resolutions No. (698/2015 AD) regarding the ban on trading in electronic cigarettes and hookahs, and No. (301/2016) regarding the ban on trading chewed tobacco (non-smoked) in any way.

Such inspection campaign sheds light on the efforts of the Directorate in Oman, who put maximum efforts in order to fulfil their responsibility to regulate and monitor markets, its commercial activities in North Al Batinah Governorate, especially in the tobacco sector due to the risks it poses to the society.

* https://pacp.gov.om/ar/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NewsID=11772

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.