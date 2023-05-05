The demand for frozen fish in Ghana has been on a steady rise for the past decade, with a 0.4% growth rate annually. Over the years, local production of fish is declining due to the depletion of Ghana's fish stocks and logistics challenges, leading to a growing dependence on imported frozen fish to supplement the market demand.

Although locally the country relies on artisanal fishers, semi-industrial fishers, and major fishing companies for its fish stocks, Ghana imports over 60% of the fish it consumes. Frozen fish is imported from across the world, with a chunk of imports coming from Mauritania, Morocco, and Belgium. Historical data for the past eleven years revealed that Ghana imports an average of 325 million kgs of frozen fish annually.

