The Katapult Mauritius Accelerator programme was launched at Ferney Agri-Hub, in Ferney on 28 April 2022. It is the first-ever African accelerator focusing on Regenerative Food and Agri-Tech for regional and international start-ups targeting the African markets. This ground-breaking accelerator programme will put Mauritius on the map of agri food tech start-ups in the world and it will strengthen Mauritius as a focal point for sustainable innovation and transformation of the regional and African food systems.

