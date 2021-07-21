A Thai provincial clinic is accused of dealing in fake Moderna vaccines. The police raided Kularb Clinic in Kabinburi, which is 200km west of the capital, Bangkok.

Customers complained after being charged THB1,500 (just under USD$50) per shot. Customers were not shown packaging or batch details and expiry dates and they found no side effects. This led to suspicions and a complaint to the police. The Moderna vaccine is not approved by Thailand's FDA yet. However there are apparently Moderna mRNA vaccines available on the black market.

The police raid seized no actual Moderna vaccines but the owner Kularb Yamnok was arrested. The police claim to have found other illegal medicines at the clinic which has now been closed down.

