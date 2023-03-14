The Hungarian government together with the Hungarian EximBank is providing a new subsidised credit programme for the Hungarian corporate sector. The aim of the HUF 700bln (approx. EUR 1.8bln) credit programme is to provide low interest rate credits for Hungarian companies to refinance the previous subsidised credit programme, the first of which are maturing this year. The new financing will be distributed mostly through the banking system and the interest rate will be considerably lower than the market rates: 6 % if the credit is denominated in forints and 3.5 % if in euros. The credit programme will also have a line for green financings with discounted interest rates (5 % for forints and 3 % for euros).

