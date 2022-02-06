ARTICLE

Since the beginning of 2022, the Ministry of Finance has called on all businesses that have not yet become part of fiscalisation, to adapt their systems and become part of the process as soon as possible.

Until June 30, 2022, the Tax Administration will continue to maintain an advisory approach to these entities, aiming to achieve full implementation of the reform by this deadline.

Meanwhile, regarding other categories of taxpayers, no official announcement has been made yet as for the application of penalties arising from the non-implementation of the fiscalisation reform.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Finance, up to the beginning of January 2022 the number of fiscalised taxpayers who have issued invoices in total is 66,458 entities. The number of fiscalised invoices is 156,763,398 of which 123,870,722 were issued by large entities, while 32,892,676 were issued by small entities.

Fiscalisation reform and the achievement of its full implementation continues to be among the main priorities of the Ministry of Finance for 2022.

