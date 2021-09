ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from European Union

Anti-Money Laundering 2021 Matheson Partner, Joe Beashel and senior associate, James O'Doherty recently contributed to the ICLG Guide on Anti-Money Laundering.

The European Union Has Raised The Prospect Of Limits On Cash-Only Purchases In Order To Remove The Potential For Money Laundering Rahman Ravelli Solicitors Niall Hearty of financial crime specialists Rahman Ravelli assesses the reasons behind the idea and the implications.

Time Waits For No MLRO: GFSC Thematic Review On Reporting Suspicion Collas Crill The Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has reported the results of its 2020 thematic review. The review centred around the effectiveness of the policies, procedures and ...

New UK National Security And Investment Regime Azmi & Associates The new legislation is designed to monitor investments in companies and assets in the UK or abroad where there may be a UK national security risk.

The UK's National Security And Investment Act To Commence In January 2022 Morrison & Foerster LLP This alert considers the recent updates and guidance published by the UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) regarding the UK's National Security and Investment Act 2021 (the "Act").