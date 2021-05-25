ARTICLE

Georgia: Parliament Of Georgia Adopted The Organic Law Of Georgia On Amendments To The Organic Law Of Georgia - Local Self-Government Code

On 05 January 2021, the Organic Law of Georgia On Amendments to the Organic Law of Georgia "Local Self-Government Code of Georgia" was published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

Due to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the procedure for changing or canceling the terms (conditions) related to the property of the Tbilisi privatized by auction, transferred to the right of use or transferred to the right of management has been determined.

According amended Law the Government is entitled during or after an epidemic and/or pandemic, but no later than July 1, 2021 to apply to the Tbilisi Sakrebulo (local assembly), on the change or cancellation of the investment or financial conditions related to the Tbilisi property privatized in the form of an auction, transferred to the right of use or transferred with the right of management.

Law became effective upon its publication.

Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia, 05.01.2021.

Originally published 26 January 2021.

