The new law adopted in late December 2020 regulates the subject of fiscalization and its process through an electronic device as well as the content of the fiscal account.

The government aims at a system that will ensure the registration of any retail in goods and services through an electronic fiscal device.

The fiscalization system will facilitate the economy to a great extent but most importantly will reduce significantly the grey economy and improve the tax collection.

Emphasis must be put on that even the received advanced payment from the customer must be recorded and fiscalized with the fiscal device.

Finally, the state announced that will finance up to 8 billion RSD for the new software solutions and fiscal cash registers, prescribed by the new Law, without imposing on businesses.

The law will be effective January 1st, 2022.

