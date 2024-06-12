Welcome to Barbados International Finance & Business 2024, now in our 16th year of publication.

Barbados started to emerge as a Global Business Centre (GBC) in the 1980's. Initially the focus was on providing a domicile for Canadian-parented companies wishing to become internationally more competitive. Barbados' location with a similar time zone to the US East Coast, English language, legal and tax regimes based on English common law, have allowed the domicile to grow. This growth led to the establishment of the Barbados Financial Services Commission focusing on legislation and regulation in a changing global landscape, together with Invest Barbados, whose role is to promote Barbados as a GBC, functioning as the interface between the Government and the 'gate keepers' who advise investors on the domicile of choice.

Barbados provides a business-friendly environment, comprehensive legislation, talented and well-educated local staff and service providers, global banks and auditing firms and experienced law firms with international connections.

Against this background, we invite you to consider Barbados as your domicile of choice and to contact Invest Barbados for any assistance you require.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.