On May 16th, Ganado Advocates and the Maltese Embassy in Italy collaborated to host an event in Milan focusing on regulatory developments in the Maltese financial services industry. With insights from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), the objective was to promote the solutions which are available in Malta for funds, asset and wealth managers, and the benefits of domiciling fund structures in Malta.

Andre Zerafa, Ganado Advocates' Managing Partner, welcomed the audience and outlined Malta's response to recent challenges, highlighting the island's appeal as a business hub and addressing sustainability and governance concerns. Malta's Ambassador to Italy, H.E. Carmel Vassallo, emphasised Malta's diverse sectors, favourable business climate, and its decades-long journey towards becoming a reliable financial services centre while highlighting Italy's role in Malta's economic development.

Giulia Gaddari, representing the MFSA, provided an overview of recent MFSA policy initiatives in Malta, also highlighting the authority's strategy for regulatory developments in this space. Nicholas Micallef, Senior Associate at Ganado Advocates, explored the various vehicles and fund types available in Malta, including the newly introduced Notified PIF regime.

The event wrapped up with a panel discussion on service standards in Malta, with insights from professionals actively involved in the Italian funds market.

"We are privileged to have collaborated with the Embassy to showcase Malta's regulatory landscape to an audience of Italian fund professionals. As Malta continues to evolve as a financial centre, we look ahead with optimism recognising our responsibility to focus on sustainable models for the benefit of future generations," remarked Andre Zerafa.

