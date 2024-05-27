The client was thus not able to legally waive his right to information or surrender of retrocessions. Read the full story in the article of our attorney Martin Hermann.

New Constitutional Court decision reaffirms the prevailing jurisprudence of Liechtenstein courts regarding retrocessions: Waiver clauses in GTC of a major Liechtenstein bank are null and void.

