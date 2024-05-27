Third-Party Effect For Cross-Border Assignments Of Claims

Our attorney Teresa-Christina Macan has published an article in the Austrian Journal of Financial Market Law on third-party effects of international debt assignments. She examines the central provisions of the EU regulation on the law applicable to the third-party effects of assignments of claims and the urgency of a harmonised regulatory framework for the entire financial sector.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.