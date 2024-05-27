ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Third-Party Effect For Cross-Border Assignments Of Claims

Schwarzler Rechtsanwälte

Contributor

Schwarzler Rechtsanwälte logo
Explore
Our attorney Teresa-Christina Macan has published an article in the Austrian Journal of Financial Market Law on third-party effects of international debt assignments.
Liechtenstein Finance and Banking
Photo of Teresa-Christina Macan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our attorney Teresa-Christina Macan has published an article in the Austrian Journal of Financial Market Law on third-party effects of international debt assignments. She examines the central provisions of the EU regulation on the law applicable to the third-party effects of assignments of claims and the urgency of a harmonised regulatory framework for the entire financial sector.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Teresa-Christina Macan
Teresa-Christina Macan
ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Third-Party Effect For Cross-Border Assignments Of Claims

Liechtenstein Finance and Banking

Contributor

Schwarzler Rechtsanwälte logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More