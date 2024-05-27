ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Obligation To Surrender Retrocessions: The Majority Of Banks' GTCs Are Mostly Still Considered To Be Insufficient

Sandra Strahm, attorney at law in our office in Zurich, takes a closer look at the issue of retrocessions, as the majority of the banks' GTCs are mostly still considered to be insufficient.
Sandra Strahm, attorney at law in our office in Zurich, takes a closer look at the issue of retrocessions, as the majority of the banks' GTCs are mostly still considered to be insufficient.

According to current jurisdiction, financial service providers must transfer retrocessions to customers. Despite known requirements, legally valid waiver agreements are often missing.

Have you invested assets with a financial services provider?

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

