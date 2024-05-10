Luxembourg:
Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA): Impact On The Funds Sector
10 May 2024
CMS Luxembourg
The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)
is a transformative force in the funds sector, reshaping the
relationships between financial entities, financial markets and ICT
providers to achieve greater digital resilience. As 2024 stands as
a pivotal year for DORA's implementation, our CMS Funds experts
are sharing insights on the challenges and key components of this
transformation in our upcoming video series, covering the following
key components:
|
- Background and objectives of DORA
- Scope of DORA
- Outsourcing of critical or important functions
- What does digital operational resilience mean in practice?
- What will change for regulated businesses in terms of internal
governance?
- Responsibility of the management of in-scope entities
- Key contractual provisions in agreements with ICT third party
service providers
|
- ICT-related incident management
- Entry into force and what regulated business should do until
then
- Next steps: delegated acts and review of DORA impacts by the
Commission
- UK legislation: Effect of DORA on UK financial entities
- UK legislation: Critical Third Parties
