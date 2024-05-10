The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is a transformative force in the funds sector, reshaping the relationships between financial entities, financial markets and ICT providers to achieve greater digital resilience. As 2024 stands as a pivotal year for DORA's implementation, our CMS Funds experts are sharing insights on the challenges and key components of this transformation in our upcoming video series, covering the following key components:

Background and objectives of DORA

Scope of DORA

Outsourcing of critical or important functions

What does digital operational resilience mean in practice?

What will change for regulated businesses in terms of internal governance?

Responsibility of the management of in-scope entities

Key contractual provisions in agreements with ICT third party service providers ICT-related incident management

Entry into force and what regulated business should do until then

Next steps: delegated acts and review of DORA impacts by the Commission

UK legislation: Effect of DORA on UK financial entities

UK legislation: Critical Third Parties



