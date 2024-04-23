Compliance professionals operating within European financial markets face a dynamic landscape of regulatory changes, often occurring rapidly and in succession. Awareness both of these challenges and the potential benefits is crucial to achieving optimal outcomes. We recently contributed to Part I of ComplyLog's ebook "Compliance Insights 2024 - EU's Regulatory Evolution: Sanctions and Practical Solutions" and highlighted a number of relevant future and recent developments related to the Capital Markets Union and investor protection, helping companies understand their obligations and the sanctions for failing to comply.

You can download a copy of the ebook Compliance Insights 2024 - EU's Regulatory Evolution: Sanctions and Practical Solutions below.

Download