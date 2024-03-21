Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is delighted to publish the nineteenth edition of the Spanish Banking Pulse ("The Pulse") Q4 '23. In this edition, we share results from our research examining the 10 biggest Spanish banks ("top 10") with regard to their activities within Spain and highlight key performance indicators of the Spanish banking industry.

The Pulse aims to help banking executives and board members stay current on industry trends. As trending topics, we include: Spanish Banks Benchmark of the Savings Business for 2023

All the data used in this report has been obtained from publicly available sources. The methodology for all the calculations is homogeneous and discussed in the glossary.

Key trends:

The profitability (ROE) of the banking sector in 2023 stands at 12.6%, which is 4.5% higher than the previous year.

Industry solvency has slightly decreased in 2 bps, with a CET1 fully loaded ratio of 12.78%.

Industry efficiency has improved from 50.6% in 2022, with the figure reaching 42% by December 2023

Non-performing loans (NPLs) and cost of risk (CoR) remained flat at 3.15% and 0.40% respectively.

Alvarez & Marsal's ranking for large-sized entities is led by Caixabank, while that for medium-sized banks is led by Kutxabank.

Originally published March 13, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.