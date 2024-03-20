The first quarter of 2024 has already built up momentum with regard to participation in events – mostly overseas. These events have taken the FinanceMalta team across the globe, with our hardworking representatives going to the US and Dubai, apart from events within Europe. FinanceMalta also attended an event in Italy, marking our first visit to the country in four years!Yet again, these events have been supported by our members, with several accompanying us to fly the flag.

An important event at the beginning of the year was a networking meeting for FinanceMalta's members, an opportunity to present our strategy and plans for the year ahead.

The momentum will continue over the coming months, with participation planned at the leading FinTech event Innovate Finance Global Summit in London in April, and Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam in June.

The topic of sustainable finance, which has been embraced by FinanceMalta, will be tackled during the AFME Sustainable Finance Conference in Amsterdam in May, while asset management and investment funds will be discussed at 0100 CEE in Prague and EMex London: The Emerging Manager Exchange in April.

We are also organising a breakfast briefing in London aimed at Crypto Asset Service Providers as well as their advisors regarding Malta's MICA-readiness. The Malta Financial Services Authority is a leader in this space, having equipped itself with the required knowledge and experience since the launching of the Virtual Financial Assets Act in 2018. Much activity is also taking place in Malta. FinanceMalta is partnering up and supporting a Private Wealth event, XBRL Europe, and Green Vision Summit & EXPO to be held in Malta in the coming weeks. Of course, our primary focus remains our 17th annual conference which, this year, will be held at the Hilton Malta on 29th November 2024.

FinanceMalta has also been working on the annual report for 2023, which is to be launched in the second quarter, an important document which showcases the successful efforts made last year to promote the island as a financial services jurisdiction.

Work continues on various other fronts, including the national strategy for financial services through the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council, and on mapping financial literacy initiatives across various stakeholders. With so many initiatives in the pipeline, it is impossible to mention everything here, but I invite you to keep on following our social media updates, and to like, and subscribe to keep updated.

