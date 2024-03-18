Online conference to tackle youth financial literacy

The Malta Bankers' Association is joining other national banking associations in Europe to celebrate European Money Week.

This is the 10th year that the MBA is supporting the event, coordinated by the European Banking Federation, which is aimed at fostering financial literacy and education for young people in more than 35 countries. During these ten years the MBA has consistently partnered up with the Home Economics Seminar Centre within Directorate for STEM and VET Programmes of the Ministry for Education and ensured the support of various stakeholders in the organisation of various initiatives and events over the years.

The annual European Money Week, which is aligned with OECD's Global Money Week, will take place between 18th and 25th March, with this year's theme being Protect your money, secure your future.

An online conference, hosted by the European Banking Federation (EBF) titled "A Decade of Boosting Europe's Financial Education: What next?"will be held on 19 March (a public holiday in Malta) from 10:00 till 15:00. Speakers include representatives from the European Parliament, the European Commission, the OECD and Europol among many others. Registration is free and applications can be submitted through this link: https://europeanmoneyweek.eu/

On a related area the MBA has, for the fourth year running, collaborated with the Department of Accounting and Business Studies within the Directorate for STEM and VET Programmes, organised on 27th February an online national competition for around 520 students from Government, Church and other independent schools. The two winning students will be sponsored by the MBA to attend the EBF's European Money Quiz (EMQ) in Brussels on 18th and 19th April. The EMQ is the biggest European-wide competition aimed at improving financial literacy among 13-15 year-old students.

