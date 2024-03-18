ARTICLE

Picture: Audrey Sapiano, Chief Commercial Officer, Contact Advisory Services

For those who don't know your company, can you provide some background?

Established in 2009, Contact Advisory Services is the premier destination for corporate services in Malta, boasting over 15 years of expertise in facilitating the setup of international companies within the local landscape. Holding official authorization from the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Corporate Services Provider, our firm is trusted for its unwavering commitment to excellence.

At Contact Advisory Services, we're more than just a service provider – we're your strategic partner for success. Our team comprises seasoned professionals with decades of collective experience in consulting, ensuring that every client receives tailored solutions of the highest level.

As part of our holistic approach to business support, we operate in synergy with Dynamic Solutions and Kyte Global, forming a comprehensive group that addresses a spectrum of needs including business advisory, compliance, accounting, audit, and payroll services. This integrated approach streamlines processes, minimizes costs, and maximizes operational efficiency, providing our clients with a distinct advantage in today's competitive landscape.

Can you share a little-known fact about your company?

Notably, Contact Advisory Services goes beyond conventional services. The company extends support in achieving licensing in fintech, iGaming, and investment Service. This distinctive feature sets Contact Advisory Services apart, demonstrating a commitment to providing tailored and comprehensive solutions that align with the unique requirements of their clients. In an age where businesses aim for streamlined solutions, Contact Advisory Services stands out for its efficiency, offering integrated corporate services focused on licensing support and compliance.

What are you currently working on and what are your company's plans and strategic priorities for the coming years?

Contact Advisory Services has seen remarkable growth, a trend that persisted throughout 2023 with the expansion of our service portfolio. This year, we've diversified our expertise by introducing a range of new services, spanning investment services, assisting our clients to be compliant with DORA, and facilitating funding access for startups. While we aspire to further extend our reach and capabilities, our focus remains on fostering sustainable growth. Our current strategy revolves around solidifying and enhancing the services we provide, including the recent additions. This entails not only upholding the quality and effectiveness of our current offerings but also being vigilant for new prospects that resonate with our vision and proficiency.

We are continuously scouting for opportunities to forge new international partnerships, ensuring our ability to cater to our clients' needs across various jurisdictions. Our ultimate objective is to establish Contact Advisory Services as a comprehensive, specialized advisory firm. We envision ourselves as the go-to destination for our clients, offering a diverse suite of services under one roof, attuned to the evolving demands of the dynamic financial landscape.

Are there any projects/achievements of your company that you are exceptionally proud of?

At Contact Advisory services, we take immense pride in our ability to go beyond mere service provision and offer comprehensive assistance that addresses the holistic needs of our clients. Over the years, we have solidified our position as a versatile solution provider, offering a diverse range of services aimed at optimizing various facets of our clients' business organizations.

One of the key factors that sets us apart is our commitment to providing a seamless experience for our clients, serving as their singular point of contact in Malta. This streamlined approach allows us to efficiently coordinate and manage a wide spectrum of client requests, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process. Whether it's assisting with corporate governance requirements or ensuring compliance with regulatory authorities such as the Malta Financial Services Authority and the Malta Gaming Authority, we take pride in our ability to provide exceptional service that not only meets but exceeds our clients' expectations.

What in your opinion makes Malta an effective jurisdiction to set up a business?

Malta stands out as an exceptionally effective jurisdiction for setting up a business due to its proactive stance towards attracting foreign investment. Renowned for its pioneering role in financial services within the EU, Malta boasts a dedicated regulatory framework tailored to support the sector.

What truly sets Malta apart are its pro-business policies, complemented by a favourable tax regime and robust IT infrastructure. These factors create an environment ripe for growth and innovation, attracting entrepreneurs and investors alike. Moreover, Malta's thriving ecosystem of service providers offers unparalleled support to businesses throughout every stage of their journey. From inception to expansion, companies benefit from a wealth of resources and expertise, ensuring a smooth and successful establishment in Malta.

What kind of people/companies in the financial services community would you want to connect with?

International Law Firms and International Corporate Service Providers: Building partnerships with global firms expands our service portfolio and enables us to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients. Additionally, these collaborations facilitate mutual referrals, allowing us to assist clients looking to establish their presence in Malta while receiving referrals from our partners for their international business needs.

International Investment Firms and Asset Managers: Partnering with investment firms and asset managers can create opportunities for cross-referrals and collaboration in offering comprehensive financial solutions to clients.

Partnering with investment firms and asset managers can create opportunities for cross-referrals and collaboration in offering comprehensive financial solutions to clients. Tax Advisors and Accountants: Cooperation with tax advisors and accounting firms helps in optimizing tax strategies, ensuring compliance, and providing clients with holistic financial advice.

Cooperation with tax advisors and accounting firms helps in optimizing tax strategies, ensuring compliance, and providing clients with holistic financial advice. Industry Associations and Networking Groups: Active involvement in industry associations and networking groups provides opportunities for knowledge sharing, staying updated on industry trends, and building relationships with peers and potential clients.

Active involvement in industry associations and networking groups provides opportunities for knowledge sharing, staying updated on industry trends, and building relationships with peers and potential clients. Startups and Entrepreneurs: Engaging with startups and entrepreneurs can lead to new business opportunities, especially in emerging sectors such as fintech and blockchain, where Malta has positioned itself as a hub for innovation.

Bio

As the Chief Commercial Officer at Contact Advisory Services, Audrey Sapiano brings with her over 25 years of profound banking experience. Throughout her career, she has excelled in numerous senior roles, particularly in Wealth Management, Banking, and Business Development. Leveraging her strategic insight, Audrey is spearheading the evolution of Contact Advisory Services, strategically positioning the company as a leading provider of comprehensive corporate services.

