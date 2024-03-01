The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has recently published a Circular addressed to Company Service Providers (CSPs), notifying them of some changes to the 2021 Company Service Providers Rulebook (the Rulebook).

These changes, effective as from 23 January 2024, are intended to simplify the regulatory submission process for licensed CSPs and should inter alia, be impacting the regulatory submissions due in 2024 and beyond.

An official updated version of the Rulebookhas been made available on the MFSA website.