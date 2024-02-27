From 2024, the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan is authorized to conduct currency control alongside the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

From now on, the State Revenue Committee and its territorial subdivisions will monitor repatriation of currency on export-import operations. In this regard, the state revenue authorities will:

track violations;

conduct inspections and apply other measures of currency control;

hold individuals accountable for violations in currency repatriation;

ensure timely provision of information and documents regarding currency operations, including sharing data with law enforcement agencies.

As of today, state revenue authorities use the National Bank's information system for conducting currency control. However, there are plans to develop a separate information system specifically for them.

